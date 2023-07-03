Save $649 on Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac at all-time lows starting from $930 (Refurb)

Woot is now offering the best price of the year on Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac for those who don’t mind bringing a refurbished offering to their desk. Dropping the elevated 8-core GPU model with 256GB SSD down to $929.99 Prime shipped in one of six colors, today’s offer otherwise ships with a $6 delivery fee. Down from the original $1,499 price tag that you’d currently pay at Amazon, today’s offer lands at the best discount of the year. With $569 in savings attached, this is $50 under our previous mention, too. The 512GB SSD model sells for $1,049.99 right now too, down from $1,699 to mark a new low at $649 off.

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 512GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

This morning saw one of our favorite M1 iMac accessories go on sale, and for the best price of the year at that. An easy recommendation to get even more value out of your new Apple desktop machine, Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock complements the 24-inch form-factor with an aluminum build at $112. That’s clocking in at $38 off the usual $150 going rate and delivering a batch of front-facing I/O and an internal M.2 SSD slot for less than ever before this year.

If you’re looking to bring your own monitor into the mix for your desktop macOS setup, we’re tracking some rare discounts on M2/Pro Mac mini models. These higher-end configurations offer even more capable specifications and are arriving with as much as $150 in savings attached. Now down to all-time lows, pricing starts at $719. Or you could take the portable route and go with Apple’s all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, which lands at $100 off. This all-time low is only hitting the scene for the second time and arrives at $1,199.

Over in our Apple guide, all of the other Independence Day savings have arrived as we kick off the new work week, too.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

