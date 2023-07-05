PNY delivers notable bang for your buck with new lows on its 7,500MB/s Gen4 SSDs from $60

Amazon is now offering the 1TB PNY XLR8 CS3140 M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $59.99 shipped. While this model goes for $67 directly from PNY right now, it has more typically sold for between $75 and $90 this year at Amazon. Today’s deal is not only the lowest price we can find but also marks a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll find the 2TB variant at $110.49, coming within $0.50 of the Amazon all-time low as well. While it might not be one of the big three storage brands, it is more affordable than almost all 7,500MB/s Gen4 models out there and PNY is no stranger to creating solid and reliable solutions. The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface is made for “demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads” and is backed by a 5-year warranty. Head below for more details.

There’s no shortage of big-time internal SSD deals live right now though. You’ll find both more affordable options and the higher-end gaming variants from WD and Samsung marked down with options starting from $50 and plenty of all-time lows to go around:

On the portable side of things, Samsung’s popular T7 models are now at some of the best prices we have ever tracked. With sizes starting from just $50 shipped, you’ll find all-time lows on both the original T7 and the newer T7 Shield with all of the details you need waiting right here. Our hands-on review of the latter will detail the user experience as well.

PNY XLR8 CS3140 Internal SSD features:

Upgrade your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled computer to enjoy the extreme performance you demand . The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 7,500MB/s seq. read and 5,650MB/s seq. write speeds; slower when equipped in PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards. The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe Gen4 interface allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s. Ultra high performance is ideal for demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads. Backed by a 5-Year Limited Warranty or TBW with support from our US based technical support team.

