Crucial aluminum core 1TB X8 portable SSD returns to one of its best prices at $69 shipped

Slightly undercutting the deal we are tracking on the Samsung T7 model, Amazon is now offering the Crucial X8 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive at $69 shipped. Regularly $90 these days directly from Crucial where it is on sale for $80, this model launched at $165 originally and has been going for $80 at Amazon as of late. Today’s deal comes within less than $1 of the all-time low we tracked for less than a day previously and matches the lowest total we have seen otherwise. For comparison’s sake, it comes in at more than $12 under the price of a SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD that runs at the same 1,050MB/s. Delivering a stealthy black design, it carries USB-C 3.1 Gen2 support as well as both USB-C and USB-A connectivity within its anodized aluminum unibody core. The latter of which supports drop protection up to 7.5-feet and safeguards against extreme temperature, shock, and vibration alongside compatibility with “Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One.” More details below.

As of right now, anything in the 1TB capacity in and around the $70 range is a solid buy. But for something that slightly undercuts both of the aforementioned offers while clocking in with even faster speeds, check out the Corsair EX100U. The 1TB model is selling for $68 directly from Amazon and provides 1,600MB/s to offer one of the fastest options out there in the price range from any brand.

Check out the recently released SK hynix golden Beetle X31 mini portable SSDs but for something that leaves just about all of the models out there in its dust, ongoing deals on SanDisk’s latest Thunderbolt model are where it’s at. Now available at up to $210 off the MSRPs, this 2,700MB/s drive is one of the fastest you’ll find and we loved our hands-on time with it – I still use it on a daily basis.

Crucial X8 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive features:

Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s

Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors

Durable design featuring an anodized aluminum core, drop proof up to 7.5 feet, extreme-temperature, shock and vibration proof

Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

