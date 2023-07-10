CORSAIR’s heatsink 7,100MB/s Internal SSDs have never sold for less, now starting at $68

Amazon is now offering its best prices ever on the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX GEn4 intent al SSDs with heatsink ahead of Prime Day. You can now land the 1TB and 2TB models down at $67.99 and $114.99 shipped. Typically fetching closer to $75 and $150 or more respectively, both models are at the best prices we can find. These deals are also a few bucks under our previous mentions to mark new Amazon all-time lows. You’re looking at a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 interface that clocks in at up to 7,100MB/s with compatibility for both your PC battlestation or to slide into a PS5 console. They feature an integrated low-profile aluminum heatspreader to “disperse heat and reduce throttling” while being designed to “exceed all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.” Get a closer look at the experience in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

If you don’t need something as spec’d out as the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX, dive into the ongoing all-time low on the WD_BLACK SN770 Gen4 internal gaming SSD. Now starting at the best price we have tracked on Amazon, you can bring home one of these 5,150MB/s model starting from just $50 shipped if you’re looking for something more affordable. It isn’t as fast and there’s no heatsink, but it will take less of that hard earned cash to score one.

On the other side of things, Samsung’s flagship 7,450MB/s 1TB 990 PRO heatsink SSD is still at its best price as well. You’ll find 1TB and 2TB models starting at $100 shipped to deliver one of the faster solutions out there in the price range, and from one of the most trusted brands in the space. Get a complete breakdown of what these models are capable of right here.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 2TB Gen4 Internal SSD features:

Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance on PS5: Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds.

High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance.

Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.

Gaming Made Faster: The MP600 PRO LPX exceeds all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.

