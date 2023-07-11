August’s HomeKit Smart Lock brings Siri to the front door at the $161 Amazon 2023 low, more from $140

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $230 From $140

As part of its smart home Prime Day offerings, we are now tracking some notable price drops on the latest model August HomeKit smart locks, bundles, and the Alexa/Google Assistant August Home Smart Lock + Connect variant. The 4th generation August Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart Lock is now on sale for $160.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this is a solid 30% or $70 off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is also the lowest total we have tracked all year at Amazon and the deepest deal there since a brief offer for Black Friday last year at $139 for a couple days only. This model attaches to the inside of your door to deliver Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit control over your entryway. Optionally leverage your phone’s biometric recognition or proximity-based auto unlock features alongside the ability to “easily share permanent, scheduled or temporary access.” More August Prime Day smart lock deals below. 

August Prime Day smart lock deals:

Speaking of Prime Day smart home deals, be sure to check out Google’s Matter-enabled Nest Thermostat at the $85 low, these treat-tossing pet cam offers, the very first deal on the Wyze Cam Pan v3, and loads of TP-Link plugs, bulbs, cameras, and more starting from $10

Swing by our Prime Day 2023 deal hub for a rundown of the rest of the big-time price drops we are tracking right now.

August Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart Lock features:

August smart locks fit on the inside of your door, making your regular deadbolt smarter, more secure and way more convenient. Keep your keys just in case (but you won’t need them). Forget key copying. Quickly and easily share permanent, scheduled or temporary access to your home with friends, family and other people you trust, and never put a key under the doormat again. Even if you’re not so handy, installation only takes about 10 minutes. August locks fit perfectly over most single cylinder deadbolts and aren’t much bigger than your original thumbturn.

Prime Day 2023 August

