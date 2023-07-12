Today’s Android game and app deals: LIMBO, Front Armies, Water Tracker, Scalak, more

The clock is now ticking to take advantage of the massive Prime Day 2023 sale event and you’ll find the best-of-the best price drops waiting in our updated deal hub right here. The first cash discount on Motorola’s new razr+ folding smartphone joins rare deals on the NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro, the BACKBONE One controller for Android, and new all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 are just a few of the more recent highlights. As for this afternoon’s best Android game and app deals, notable titles include Data Defense, Neo Monsters, Scalak, LIMBO, Front Armies, and Water Tracker: Hydro Coach PRO. For everything else, head down below the fold.
Best Android apps and games on sale
- Little Berry Forest 1 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Data Defense FREE (Reg. $5)
- Undead City: Survivor Premium FREE (Reg. $1)
- Neo Monsters FREE (Reg. $1)
- Scalak : Relaxing Puzzle Game FREE (Reg. $1)
- LIMBO $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- Door Kickers $2 (Reg. $4)
- 911 Operator $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- 112 Operator $2.50 (Reg. $8)
- Front Armies [RTS] $1 (Reg. $3)
- Color Sheep $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Airline Tycoon Deluxe $3.50 (Reg. $6)
- Water Tracker: Hydro Coach PRO $5 (Reg. $7)
- FitOlympia Pro – Gym Workouts $7.50 (Reg. $29)
More Android game and app deals still live
- “OXXO” – Puzzle Game To Relax FREE (Reg. $1)
- Unit Converter Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Infinity Dungeon! FREE (Reg. $1)
- Infinity Dungeon 2! FREE (Reg. $1)
- Coin Princess! FREE (Reg. $1)
- Shadow Slayer: Ninja Warrior FREE (Reg. $5)
- Tracker Detect Pro for AirTag FREE (Reg. $6.50)
- Radio Commander $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 $2 (Reg. $7.50)
- Hexologic $1 (Reg. $3)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $2 (Reg. $10)
- Lineverse: One-Line Coloring $1 (Reg. $3)
- Who is on my WiFi Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Cryptomator $9 (Reg. $14)
More on Limbo:
Limbo is an award-winning indie adventure, critically acclaimed for its captivating puzzle design and immersive sound and visuals. Its dark, misty spaces and haunting narrative will stay with you forever.
