Today’s Android game and app deals: LIMBO, Front Armies, Water Tracker, Scalak, more

The clock is now ticking to take advantage of the massive Prime Day 2023 sale event and you’ll find the best-of-the best price drops waiting in our updated deal hub right here. The first cash discount on Motorola’s new razr+ folding smartphone joins rare deals on the NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro, the BACKBONE One controller for Android, and new all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 are just a few of the more recent highlights. As for this afternoon’s best Android game and app deals, notable titles include Data Defense, Neo Monsters, Scalak, LIMBO, Front Armies, and Water Tracker: Hydro Coach PRO. For everything else, head down below the fold. 

Limbo is an award-winning indie adventure, critically acclaimed for its captivating puzzle design and immersive sound and visuals. Its dark, misty spaces and haunting narrative will stay with you forever.

