Barbie is breaking records and getting her own official Monopoly board game, pre-order now at $25

The new Monopoly Barbie board has arrived. Barbie has taken the world by storm with record-breaking numbers at the box office and even an official custom Xbox console design. So it was only a matter of time before Hasbro stepped in with a special edition version of its iconic real estate tycoon board game. Much like the official Super Bros. Movie version that launched shortly after Mario and friends broke a few records of their own on the silver screen, Hasbro has now brought special dream house-themed elements, game rules, and tokens to the first official Monopoly: Barbie Edition board game. Now available for pre-order ahead of launch this fall, all of the details you need are down below.

New official Monopoly Barbie board game

When Hasbro gets its hands-on on these popular IPs for crossover versions of its world-famous board game, we usually see a similar treatment, including custom versions of hotels, modified game rules, a themed game board, special tokens, and more. And the new Monopoly Barbie board is much of the same.

The game combines Barbie fashion, places, and themes with classic Monopoly gameplay, allowing players to “travel around the board buying famous Barbie streets, building DreamHouses, and collecting rent!”

Players will be able to choose from six Barbie-inspired zinc tokens in her signature color, including “Dog, Shoe, Sportscar, Speedboat, Roller Skate, and Barbie herself.”

There are also special dream closet and dream career cards at play here:

“Your mic goes out during your sold-out ‘Dream Pink’ concert! Go to Jail.” These cards add twists with some of the most popular Barbie fashion and career moments. Astronaut? Teacher? Fashion House CEO? Each player picks a Be Anything card to select a career. Then they roll the Barbie die and show off their unique career skill.

Whether it’s for part of your new or vintage Barbie collection or just a way to bring some Dreamhouse action to game night with the kids, the new Barbie Monopoly board is now up for pre-order on Amazon for $24.99 (currently going in and out of stock) with the Amazon guarantee in place: “Whenever you pre-order an item eligible for Pre-order Price Guarantee, the price we charge when we ship it to you will be the lowest price offered by Amazon.com between the time you placed your order and the end of the day of the release date.”

