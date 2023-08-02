Echelon EX5 connected fitness bike hits new $492 low, but the touchscreen EX-7s is even lower (Up to 51% off)

Today we have spotted some fantastic prices on the popular Echelon connected fitness bikes, including some Amazon all-time lows. First up, we have the standard Echelon EX5 Smart Connected Fitness Bike down at $491.46 shipped. Sometimes as much as $1,200, it more regularly fetches $1,000 and is now 51% off the going rate. Today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low and great chance to score one of the brand’s mid-tier models. While the EX-5s delivers a similar experience with an included 22-inch rotating touchscreen display and is now selling for $799 shipped at Amazon – it is regularly $1,500 and is now within $97 of the one-time low – you’ll likely want to head below for an even better option instead.

The Echelon EX5 Smart Connected Fitness Bike is made to support your at-home fitness journey alongside a “FREE 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership with access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand connected fitness classes.” It sports 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance, a 180-degree rotating console for on- and off-bike workouts, adjustable seat position, and an “extra-large” seat cushion for comfortable ride. The power-coat frame and padded handlebars are nice touches as well. Head over to Connect the Watts to learn more about the Echelon experience.

While the deals above are notable, the higher-end Echelon EX-7s Smart Connect Fitness Bike has now dropped to a particularly low price since our last $530 mention at the end of last month. You can now score this for $429.43 shipped. Considering it originally sold for $2,000, this is arguably the best deal available right now if you’re intersted in the larger and more premium variant (and don’t mind spending a touch more than the standard EX-5). Get even more details in our previous coverage.

Echelon EX5 Smart Connected Fitness Bike features:

Pedal farther on the EX-5. Built with performance in-mind, this connected bike boasts a variety of features that will help you raise your cycling game. Whether your aim is to de-stress, train for a competition or anything in-between, you can count on the EX-5 to get you there. Aero handlebars feature ergonomic design to help align your upper body for optimum performance. – 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance lets you vary your workout intensity – Handlebar mounted 180 degree rotating console lets you incorporate off bike exercises – 6 lever makes it easy to adjust the seat position fit any body – Fully adjustable toe cages on the pedals for a secure fit – Extra-large cushioned seat offers comfortable riding – Powder-coat frame for resistance to scratches – Padded handlebars are slip-resistant.

