Today’s best game deals: Tears of the Kingdom 30% off, Ubisoft sale up to 80% off, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
30% off $50

Amazon is giving folks another chance to score a copy of the wonderful Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on sale. While we did see a very brief drop to $45 on the regularly $70 Nintendo Switch adventure, you can now score a copy at $49.95 shipped directly from Amazon. This is nearly 30% off the going rate and among the lowest prices we have tracked from trusted retailers. If you or someone you know doesn’t have this must-have title in the Switch library yet, now’s your chance to score a deal on a physical copy. The latest Zelda adventures takes players throughout he skies of Hyrule and beyond in what will almost certainly be the game of the year. Just be sure to sure to scoop up a copy of the official collector’s guide while they are still at the lowest prices yet.  Head below for more of today’s best console game deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Pad & Quill Labor Day sale: Leather Apple Watch ba...
New silicone elago Apple Pencil 2nd generation pen-styl...
Govee’s modular smart RGB wall lighting kit falls to ...
9to5Toys Daily: August 29, 2023 – Save on OnePlus Pad...
Crocs Labor Day takes up to 60% off clogs, sandals, sne...
WD_BLACK’s 2TB SN850X 7,300MB/s NVMe gaming SSD f...
All-time low takes $150 off Samsung’s now even mo...
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 ends summer with $30 discoun...
Load more...
Show More Comments