Today’s best game deals: Tears of the Kingdom 30% off, Ubisoft sale up to 80% off, more

Amazon is giving folks another chance to score a copy of the wonderful Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on sale. While we did see a very brief drop to $45 on the regularly $70 Nintendo Switch adventure, you can now score a copy at $49.95 shipped directly from Amazon. This is nearly 30% off the going rate and among the lowest prices we have tracked from trusted retailers. If you or someone you know doesn’t have this must-have title in the Switch library yet, now’s your chance to score a deal on a physical copy. The latest Zelda adventures takes players throughout he skies of Hyrule and beyond in what will almost certainly be the game of the year. Just be sure to sure to scoop up a copy of the official collector’s guide while they are still at the lowest prices yet. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $43 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- This War of Mine: Complete eShop $2 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE Switch games
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 pre-orders live at $50
- Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds
- Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, more
- Sonic Frontiers Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course Xbox $20 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- The Callisto Protocol $15 (Reg. $20)
- Valkyrie Elysium PS5 $25 (Reg. $40)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $18 (Reg. $20+)
- Resident Evil 4 remake $53 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE PlayStation/Xbox games
- The Quarry $20 (Reg. $30)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation PSN August Savings event up to 83% off
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Advance Collection PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!