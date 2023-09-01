Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $17.50 all platforms (30% off), more

While many Switch gamers are still reeling over the exciting gameplay blowout demonstration of Super Mario Bros. Wonder as part of yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, not to mention the new Mario Red Edition OLED SWitch console that’s now up for pre-order, we are now tracking some solid price drops on the wonderful Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. You’ll now find the game on sale via the eShop at $17.50 while PlayStation and Xbox gamers will see digital copies down at the same price on their respective digital storefronts. Regularly $25, you’re looking at 30% in savings and the lowest prices we can find. This is well under our previous mention on physical copies that are now back up to $35 on Amazon as well. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this is a fantastic throw-back style beat em’ up harkening back to classics like Turtles in Time. Anyone with a penchant for anthropomorphic turtles that are also martial arts experts, or just a love a good beat em’ up, should score this one. Head below for more of today’s best consoles game deals.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links