Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $17.50 all platforms (30% off), more

While many Switch gamers are still reeling over the exciting gameplay blowout demonstration of Super Mario Bros. Wonder as part of yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, not to mention the new Mario Red Edition OLED SWitch console that’s now up for pre-order, we are now tracking some solid price drops on the wonderful Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. You’ll now find the game on sale via the eShop at $17.50 while PlayStation and Xbox gamers will see digital copies down at the same price on their respective digital storefronts. Regularly $25, you’re looking at 30% in savings and the lowest prices we can find. This is well under our previous mention on physical copies that are now back up to $35 on Amazon as well. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this is a fantastic throw-back style beat em’ up harkening back to classics like Turtles in Time. Anyone with a penchant for anthropomorphic turtles that are also martial arts experts, or just a love a good beat em’ up, should score this one. Head below for more of today’s best consoles game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***New Mario Red Edition Switch OLED console now up for pre-order!
***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $18 (Reg. up to $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $50 (Reg. $70)
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition $30 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $43 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- This War of Mine: Complete eShop $2 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE Switch games
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 pre-orders live at $50
- Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition PS5 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time $14 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Plus Double Discounts sale from $1.50
- LEGO, Shadow of Mordor, Batman, SEGA Classics, Star Wars, Red Dead, and much more
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection $48 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, more
- Sonic Frontiers Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course Xbox $20 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- The Callisto Protocol $15 (Reg. $20)
- Valkyrie Elysium PS5 $25 (Reg. $40)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $18 (Reg. $20+)
- Resident Evil 4 remake $53 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE PlayStation/Xbox games
- The Quarry $20 (Reg. $30)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation PSN August Savings event up to 83% off
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Advance Collection PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
