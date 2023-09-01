Labor Day deals on official Xbox wireless gamepads from $44: Stellar Shift, much more

If you’re looking to add some official Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers to your setup, or perhaps score an extra one for cloud gaming, deals are abound for Labor Day weekend. Various colorways of the official gamepad are now marked down at both Amazon and Walmart alongside some of the more special edition models – unfortunately the new Stormcloud Vapor treatment we featured recently is still at full price and the amazing Starfield model is still out of stock. If the color you’re after isn’t on sale at Amazon, it almost certainly will be at Walmart and you can head below for more details.

You’re looking at deals on the latest-edition Xbox gamepads with the usual “sculpted surfaces and refined geometry” alongside up to 40 hours of battery life, the iconic asymmetrical thumbsticks, hybrid D-pad, and 3.5mm audio headset jack.

Pricing now starts at $44 on the regularly $60 gamepads, with some colorways marked down to $49 shipped. Some of the more standard issue colors, like white, black, and Volt are on sale via Amazon, while others like the red, blue, and pink are on sale via Walmart on this landing page. One particularly notable offer worth pointing out is the $49.99 shipped deal on the shimmering Stellar Shift model over at Walmart.

While we are talking Xbox control, scope out the new solar-power and USB-C charging-ready PDP Nemesis media remote we spotted yesterday. And while we are talking about not being able to score the sweet Starfield wireless controller, check out the “high-tech fabric” avionics Starfield Xbox Series X skin and the new special edition themed Seagate Game Hubs that deliver a very sillier aesthetic as the gamepads instead.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller features:

Seamlessly capture and share content such as screenshots, recordings, and more with the new Share button. Use the Xbox Accessories app to remap buttons and create custom controller profiles for your favorite games. Quickly pair with, play on, and switch between devices including Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, and Android. iOS support coming in the future.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!