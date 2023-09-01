LEGO reveals new Millennium Falcon Holiday Diorama with holiday sweater clad Rey and Finn

Just as new LEGO Star Wars set hit store shelves today, the company is already looking to next month with a new reveal. The upcoming LEGO Millennium Falcon Holiday Diorama (40658) will be hitting the scene in October with a Christmas-themed build complete with two exclusive minifigures decked out in holiday sweaters.

LEGO Millennium Falcon Holiday Diorama revealed

The LEGO Group is already looking to October with today’s new reveal of the latest Star Wars kit. While we did see a very blurry leak a few months back (and I really have to stress just how blurry we’re talking), today the new Millennium Falcon Holiday Diorama has finally been revealed. This upcoming model will be hitting the scene next month, giving builders plenty of time to score one ahead of the Christmas season.

Arriving as LEGO set number 40658, the new diorama comes with 282 pieces. It builds a single section of the Millennium Falcon, with the build depicting a more festive take on one of the most iconic ship interiors in all of science fiction. There’s the signature booth and table, alongside the usual tan accenting throughout. Of course with this being a holiday-themed model, there’s also a Christmas tree and some other inclusions that help our heroes from a galaxy far, far away deck the halls.

Minifigures are one of the biggest selling points of this set, and we’re getting a pair of exclusive ones. The new LEGO Millennium Falcon Holiday Diorama includes Rey and Finn decked out in some adorable Christmas sweaters. Rey has a Millennium Falcon on hers, while Finn has a Resistance logo on his. You’re also getting BB-8, as well as Chewbacca and a porg.

Launching next month, the new diorama will be landing on October 1. It’ll retail for $29.99 and arrives well before Christmas.

Today’s reveal of the new LEGO Millennium Falcon Holiday Diorama is also joining this year’s Advent Calendar. Giving builders a pair of Christmas-themed creations, this is the most holiday tidings we’ve seen from the company since it released the Christmas X-Wing back in 2019. But with that being an employee gift, it’s fantastic to see the LEGO Group adding a little extra to its winter celebration this year for everyone.

More on the new LEGO Star Wars holiday set:

Let young fans relive the Christmas party from the LEGO® Star Wars: Holiday Special with this Millennium Falcon Holiday Diorama. A great gift idea for ages 8 and up, it features an instantly recognizable brick-built version of the lounge area and sleeping quarters inside the iconic Millennium Falcon. A buildable Christmas tree, string of colorful Christmas light elements, mistletoe and a plate of turkey and carrot elements on the table recreate the festive atmosphere. Build, play and mix The set also features 5 LEGO Star Wars™ characters, including new-for-October-2023 Rey and Finn LEGO minifigures in holiday sweaters, plus accessories such as Rey’s Jedi book, to bring the scene to life. For even more creative play possibilities, add the builds and characters found in the 2023 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar (75366). Limited availability Please note that this hot LEGO Star Wars building toy is only available to buy from 1 October to 31 December 2023.

