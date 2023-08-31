New LEGO sets for September 2023: Ashoka, Marvel minifigures, Concorde, Ideas, more

The August wave has come and gone, but the LEGO Group is keeping up the summer wave action with a new collection of kits for September. With new LEGO creations from Star Wars and Ahsoka leading the way, you’ll also find all-new models celebrating the 100th anniversary of Disney animation, as well as new collectible Marvel minifigures, the latest from LEGO Ideas, and more.

The LEGO Group did something a little more unique this year by having the main summer wave be split into two different months. Normally, we just see new creations debut on August 1, but that wasn’t enough for the company. While you’ll still want to go check out the over 100 new models that launched last month, today we’re turning our attention to the new LEGO sets for September 2023.

You can check out the entire collection of new builds right here or continue reading our LEGO September 2023 buyers guide as we break down the best of what’s available for the start of the new month.

Star Wars

A new month means a whole new collection of Star Wars sets, and the LEGO Group is putting Ahsoka in the spotlight this time around. The new September 2023 wave is kicking off with three sets from the new Disney+ series, delivering a solid mix of ships both old and new. Here’s the new LEGO Ahsoka sets going live for the start of the month:

Ghost & Phantom II: $159.99 | 1,394 pieces

| 1,394 pieces New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter: $109.99 | 1,056 pieces

| 1,056 pieces Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle: $79.99 | 601 pieces

Alongside the Ahsoka sets, the LEGO Star Wars action continues over to a pair of other models. Love it or hate it, the new Coruscant Guard Gunship is going to be one of the year’s more highly-anticipated kits. It comes joined by the worst LEGO Star Wars set of the 2023 period, with the buildable Chewbacca figure gracing the collection.

Coruscant Guard Gunship: $139.99 | 1,083 pieces

| 1,083 pieces Chewbacca: $199.99 | 2,319 pieces

Concorde

Easily one of the more exciting new creations this month is the latest from the Icons stable. The new LEGO Concorde set has received one of the warmest welcomes I have ever seen for a new kit before its release, and fittingly so! The 2,083-piece creation arrives with a massive 41.5-inch length and 17-inch wingspan while delivering an exterior that is as sleek as the interior is detailed.

The LEGO Concorde is now available for purchase for $199.99 and arrives as one of the most sought-after new sets from the LEGO September 2023 wave. We also previously broke down what to expect in our launch coverage.

Ideas

LEGO Ideas is also getting in on the excitement this month with the latest fan-made creation. The new 1,111-piece Insect Collection kit arrives a bit later in the month, on September 4, but we might as well cover it now. If you aren’t up to date from our announcement coverage, the new model assembles three different models that each feature one main insect.

It starts with a recreation of a blue morpho butterfly, which is paired with a honeybee underneath. There’s also a Chinese mantis that has some incredible details and pairs with a very small, seven-spotted ladybug that arrives as a single printed stud. The whole kit will run $79.99 when it does launch early next week.

Marvel

The LEGO Marvel action this month is all about one thing – minifigures. The second wave of collectible minifigures is now here for September, giving LEGO fans 12 new characters to collect. With heroes and villains from the latest Disney+ shows in the MCU, there’s a pretty exciting cast of comic book icons making the cut this time around.

The new LEGO Marvel CMF figures are available at $4.99 each as blind box releases. The LEGO Group has changed over to cardboard boxes for the packaging instead of foil bags, which is definitely going to annoy builders – and rightfully so! Being able to feel for certain pieces before you buy to identify figures is a thing of the past. At least the LEGO Group sells six packs that help you avoid getting duplicates at $29.99.

Disney

The 100th anniversary of Disney animation celebration continues into September, with a pair of new sets from the LEGO catalog. Easily one of the most exciting builds in the whole month has to be the new LEGO Disney Tribute Camera set. This $99.99 model includes 811 pieces and assembles just the cutest little brick-built film camera. There’s a strip of film hanging out the side that shows off iconic moments in Disney animation reimagined with minifigures, and also comes with some classic minifigures of Mickey and Minnie Mouse – not to mention Dumbo and Bambi, too! But the real highlight is getting a Walt Disney minifigure for the first time.

You can buy the $100 set now or go read about it in our announcement coverage.

September is also seeing another new LEGO Disney set debut, the Peter Pan & Wendy’s Flight over London model. We previously wrote up what to expect from this one earlier in the summer, but now you can bring home the stylized 466-piece model for $59.99.

Sonic

The Blue Blur himself is also getting in on the new LEGO action this month for September in a pair of Sonic BrickHeadz. It isn’t all too often we get to talk about the buildable figure line, but now this month has a pair of releases to check out.

Sonic the Hedgehog: $9.99 | 139 pieces

| 139 pieces Miles “Tails” Prower: $9.99 | 131 pieces

City

After seeing a massive new collection of its from August (you really should go check them out, as tons just went up for sale last month), the LEGO Group is back with arguably the most exciting debut of the year from the theme. The new Passenger Airplane is the first aerial vehicle from the City collection in ages, which certainly explains all the buzz around it. So, if the LEGO Concorde wasn’t enough, there’s now a minifigure-scale version with 913 pieces.

The new LEGO Passenger Airplane is debuting in September alongside all of the other late summer sets and sells for $119.99. It includes the plane itself alongside some ground crew vehicles plus nine minifigures.

Advent Calendars

September also means we’re getting close to the winter holiday season, and the LEGO Group is preparing like it always does with an assortment of new Advent Calendars.

As you’ll likely know from our annual recaps of the sets, the builds include miniature recreations of iconic vehicles, locations, and accessories from the respective Star Wars and Marvel universes, as well as minifigures. And because we’re talking about winter holiday kits, the LEGO Group also includes some entirely new and themed characters ready to celebrate the festivities with Christmas sweater designs and more.

Star Wars Advent Calendar: $44.99 | 320 pieces

| 320 pieces Avengers Advent Calendar: $44.99 | 243 pieces

| 243 pieces City Advent Calendar 2023: $34.99 | 258 pieces

| 258 pieces Friends Advent Calendar 2023: $34.99 | 231 pieces

Which of the new LEGO sets for September are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

