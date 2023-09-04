TCL’s 98-inch 120Hz 2023 smart Google TV hits new low at $3,000 for Labor Day ($2,000 off)

Joining the rest of our Labor Day 2023 4K TV deals, Amazon is now offering the 98-inch TCL S5 S-Class LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $2,999.99 shipped. Regularly $5,000 at Best Buy where it is now sold out, this is the lowest price we can find. This 2023 model is now up to $2,000 off the going rate to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at a massive 4K (2160p) 98-inch TV that now undercuts the deal we are tracking on its previous-generation 98-inch model right here by another $1,000. The S5 delivers a 120Hz panel, direct access to your streaming services, built-in Google Assistant voice command action, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) for smooth gaming. Chromecast streaming and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs round out the highlights here. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, this deal on the massive 98-inch model above joins a sizable collection of other 4K TV deals on tap for Labor Day 2023. Starting from modest $130 models and going right up to flagship 2023 displays, you’ll want to browse through our master roundup of deals before dropping any hard-earned cash down on a new TV before the NFL and NBA seasons kick off over the next month or so.

Scope put LG’s new 27-inch hybrid touchscreen tablet TV in a box before you dive into the latest-model Samsung The Frame displays that have now returned to Amazon all-time lows with prices starting from $548 shipped. Get a closer look at those right here and swing by our 4K TV deal hub for even more price drops.

TCL S5 S-Class LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV features:

Experience the ultimate in 4K Ultra HD entertainment with TCL’s 98″ S Class. Its 4X resolution surpasses Full HD, delivering stunning detail. The 120Hz Panel Refresh Rate ensures a smooth, blur-free viewing experience, while Motion Rate 480 with MEMC Frame Insertion provides exceptional motion clarity. Enjoy a wide color gamut for richer hue while the High Brightness Direct LED Backlight creates brighter images. HDR ULTRA, with support for the most popular HDR formats, brings enhanced contrast and accurate colors.

