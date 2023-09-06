LEGO Star Wars sets see rare deals: BD-1 at $88, Captain Rex helmet $56, more from $9

Amazon is now discounting a collection of new LEGO Star Wars 2023 sets for some of, if not the very first times alongside some other recently-released models. Focusing on a rare price cut instead of the first, the LEGO Star Wars buildable BD-1 Droid now sells for $87.95 shipped. Down from $100, this is one of the only discounts at the retailer so far and the second-best overall. It comes within $3 of the low from back in March, and is the first chance to save since. We broke down what to expect when the set was revealed last summer, which takes a closer look at the build. But then be sure to jump below for all of the LEGO Star Wars 2023 deals.

As the latest buildable droid from the LEGO Star Wars collection, BD-1 joins the likes of R2, BB-8, D-O, and other iconic likeness. This droid in particular arrives with 1,062 pieces, which assembles the over 12.5-inch tall model. A near life-sized creation, it features posable legs and a movable head for getting a little more character into your display.

Another rare discount is landing in the LEGO world, with the new Captain Rex Helmet set dropping down to $56 at Amazon. It normally sells for $70, and is currently seeing a 20% off discount for the very first time. So not only is this the first chance to save, it’s also a new all-time low. Launching back in March as part of 2023’s roster of new buildable Star Wars likeness, the Captain Rex helmet was a highlight of the wave in our hands-on review. It stacks up to 854 pieces while assembling a detailed replica of the 501st Legion’s most famous trooper complete with display stand and plaque.

Other LEGO Star Wars 2023 deals right now:

Plus 2022 kits, too

Then be sure to go check out all of the LEGO reviews we’ve been publishing since the start of the month. Taking a look at all of the new Ahsoka sets from the Disney+ show, we’ve broken down which ones are worth your cash and which are worth at least waiting on a deal for.

More on the LEGO BD-1 droid:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order players can relive their epic adventures when they build and display this LEGO Star Wars version of exploration droid BD-1 (75335) for teenagers aged 14+ years old. Capture authentic details of the little droid helper in LEGO brick style. The head of this posable brick-built model can be tilted back, forward and sideways for maximum cuteness.

