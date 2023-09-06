Samsung’s current-gen. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet with S Pen drops to $270 ($160 off)

Update: This deal is live once again for today only.

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a solid price drop on the current-generation Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android tablet at $269.99 shipped. Regularly $430 directly from Samsung, this model has been bouncing between full price at $330 at Amazon for most of this year. Today’s deal delivers up to $160 in savings and marks the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in 2023. Centered around a 10.4-inch display set within a metal frame, it boasts AKG-designed Dolby Atmos-ready speakers, up to 12 hours of battery life per charge, and DEX support – “send multiple windows to the devices of your choice and control them all from your Galaxy Tab S6 Lite like a boss.” This model also includes an S Pen for handwritten notes and doodles – it “attaches magnetically right to your tablet and is always ready to go.” More details below.

You’ll find a host of affordable cases to safeguard your Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite on Amazon starting from around $11 Prime shipped or so. But if you prefer to take the first-party route, Samsung’s Tab S6 Lite Book Cover is currently selling for $55 shipped there featuring a “sleek, lightweight design that clings magnetically” to your device alongside built-in kickstand functionality to get your tablet at the right viewing angle.

And while we are talking Samsung, be sure to scope out these deals on its new Galaxy Tab S9/+ tablets that are now up to $160 off the going rates alongside the now even more affordable Galaxy A53 at $300. The brand also just debuted its latest flagship microSD cards known as the PRO Ultimate lineup that clock in at up to 200MB/s and you can get a complete breakdown on them as part of our recent launch coverage right here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

The included S Pen makes it easier than ever to write notes and personalize photos and videos, all without needing to charge. The S Pen attaches magnetically right to your tablet and is always ready to go. Take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. Its slim design slips right into your bag and comes in your choice of stylish colors. A vivid, crystal clear display draws you into content while dual speakers with sound by AKG supply spacious Dolby Atmos surround sound. With discovery powered by Spotify, setting a personal soundtrack to your waking moments has never been easier.

