Check out PowerA’s new Nintendo Switch sling pack and EDC bag at $20

Just after Nintendo unveiled the new Mario Red OLED model and this year’s Mario Kart 8 holiday bundle, we have now spotted a new PowerA Nintendo Switch sling pack. The new crossbody bag for Nintendo Switch is designed to provide a series of different carrying options with various attachment points for the included strap alongside more than enough space for additional accessories and other elements of your EDC, so you don’t need to have a separate bag to carry your Switch case in. Now available for purchase at $25 ahead of launch next week, you can get a closer look down below.

New PowerA Nintendo Switch sling pack

While it does deliver a similar setup as the HORI Adventure Sling packs for Nintendo Switch we have featured previously, including the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and this Pikachu model, the new PowerA Switch sling provides a few different carry options. Its removable strap can be affixed in different ways on the bag to support crossbody, sling, or chest-carry options.

Delivering something a little bit larger than many of the non-Switch-specific models we featured in our roundup recently, the new PowerA option features a soft, padded main compartment made to keep your console safe on the go (standard Switch, OLED, or Lite) alongside a series of additional pockets for the rest of your carry.

A smaller zippered wallet/smartphone front pocket joins another zippered compartment that opens up flat so you can easily get at the eight-game cartridges and Joy-Con it carries.

Here’s a quick rundown of the feature list on this officially licensed PowerA Nintendo Switch sling pack:

Multiple Carry Options – Four different strap attachment points allow you to select from crossbody, sling, or chest-carry options

Protective Storage – Soft, padded main compartment keeps your Nintendo Switch safe while traveling or moving. Compatible with Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch Lite

Room for Accessories – Front pocket unzips flat for easy access to dedicated accessory storage. Hold up to eight game cards and up to two extra Joy-Con controllers

Ideal for commuting – The Crossbody Bag does not need to be removed to take a seat and provides quick access to your system

Removable & Adjustable Crossbody Strap

Padded Tricot-Lined Pocket

Front Zipper Phone/Wallet Pocket

It is now available for purchase on Amazon ahead of the September 16, 2023, release date at $24.99, with free shipping for Prime members or with orders over $25 for non-Prime members.

Just be sure to check out this tomtoc Compact EDC Sling Bag for Nintendo Switch and the belt bag style (they are both seeing price drops right now) if you’re looking for something higher-end without the Switch branding. Then dive into our roundup of the best sling packs out there while you’re at it.

