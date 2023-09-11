Arcade1Up’s PONG and Ms. PAC-MAN 2-player Countercades up to 30% off from $160, more

Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up PONG 2-Player Countercade for $159.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Now matched at Best Buy, today’s deal comes in at within a few bucks of our previous mention – the last time it went for any lower than that at Amazon was with a hangover holiday deal from last year at $150. The nostalgic vibes are high here, delivering a head-to-head PONG experience that won’t take up nearly as much space in your game room the brand’s larger cabinets. This Countercade features 2-player PONG action alongside classics like Pong Sports, Warlords, Super Breakout, and Tempest on its 8-inch display with an included headphone jack. Amazon is also offering the more colorful Ms. PAC-MAN edition on sale for $169.99 shipped, down from the regular $200 price tag right now as well. Head below for more Arcade1Up deals.
More Arcade1Up deals
- Bandai Namco PAC-MAN Edition $299 (Reg. $380+)
- Capcom Arcade Game Yoga Flame Edition $299 (Reg. $380+)
- PAC-Mania $400 (Reg. $500)
- Marvel vs Capcom Arcade Table $500 (Reg. $700)
- NFL Blitz Legends Arcade Machine $500 (Reg. $600)
- Golden Tee 3D Golf Edition $700 (Reg. $800)
The go check out Arcade1Up’s Kith cabinet loaded with classic comic art, its Fast and Furious machine, and the Wi-Fi Casinocade Deluxe before you scope out the latest in the world of gaming in our dedicated hub right here.
Arcade1Up PONG 2-Player Countercade features:
- Amazing additions to your home bar, office, dorm room or anywhere else you’d want to squeeze in some retro gaming
- Arcade1Up’s counter-cades are compact in size, but tremendous in fun.
- Includes five Atari classics utilizing spinner controls
- Games included: Pong Doubles, Pong Sports, Warlords, Super Breakout and Tempest
- Dimensions: 19.5” D x 6.75” W x 15” H; Weight: 13.67 lbs
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!