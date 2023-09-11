Arcade1Up’s PONG and Ms. PAC-MAN 2-player Countercades up to 30% off from $160, more

Justin Kahn -
30% off From $160
a close up of a device

Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up PONG 2-Player Countercade for $159.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Now matched at Best Buy, today’s deal comes in at within a few bucks of our previous mention – the last time it went for any lower than that at Amazon was with a hangover holiday deal from last year at $150. The nostalgic vibes are high here, delivering a head-to-head PONG experience that won’t take up nearly as much space in your game room the brand’s larger cabinets. This Countercade features 2-player PONG action alongside classics like Pong Sports, Warlords, Super Breakout, and Tempest on its 8-inch display with an included headphone jack. Amazon is also offering the more colorful Ms. PAC-MAN edition on sale for $169.99 shipped, down from the regular $200 price tag right now as well. Head below for more Arcade1Up deals.

More Arcade1Up deals

The go check out Arcade1Up’s Kith cabinet loaded with classic comic art, its Fast and Furious machine, and the Wi-Fi Casinocade Deluxe before you scope out the latest in the world of gaming in our dedicated hub right here

Arcade1Up PONG 2-Player Countercade features:

  • Amazing additions to your home bar, office, dorm room or anywhere else you’d want to squeeze in some retro gaming
  • Arcade1Up’s counter-cades are compact in size, but tremendous in fun.
  • Includes five Atari classics utilizing spinner controls
  • Games included: Pong Doubles, Pong Sports, Warlords, Super Breakout and Tempest
  • Dimensions: 19.5” D x 6.75” W x 15” H; Weight: 13.67 lbs

