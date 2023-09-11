UGREEN’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank back in stock just in time for iPhone 15 at $49

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesUGREEN
Reg. $70 $49
a close up of a speaker

Amazon now has UGREEN’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank back in stock for the first time in weeks. Not just back with new inventory, the recently-released MagSafe accessory is also on sale and dropping down to $48.99 shipped. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer lands with 30% in savings attached to go alongside the second-best price yet. It’s down from $70 and comes within $1.50 of the all-time low from over a month ago. We further explore what you get in the box from our launch coverage, too. Head below for more.

UGREEN’s new MagSafe power bank arrives with an internal 10,000mAh battery that comes complemented by a MagSafe coil. Like all other portable chargers of its kind, it can only dish out 7.5W speeds to iPhones, while Android devices can max out its 15W output. Where the new UGREEN release stands out from other models on the market is with the ability to charge an additional two devices, with a 20W USB-C port on the side being paired with a USB-A slot for powering up three total devices.

UGREEN’s new release is not only one of the most capable models on the market, but also one of the more affordable ones at that. Anker’s comparable MagGo solution clocks in right now at $70, and as much as I loved the overall build and solid design in my review, it does lack the 3-in-1 charging that UGREEN’s latest can offer at $20 less.

UGREEN has also been busy lately with a few other new releases fit for Apple’s new smartphone coming tomorrow. We just saw a new all-time low befall the just-released 100W Nexode charger, which stands out with a 15W MagSafe stand built into a desktop charger at $144. Plus, there’s the brand’s most capable power station to date with its 300W Nexode 5-port USB-C GaN Charger that was just revealed last week.

UGREEN 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank features:

The portable power bank without pressing the power button, just sticks to the back of the mobile phone (without case or with a magnetic phone case), and it can automatically charge your mobile phone. The wireless battery bank can charge 3 Devices at the same time, Support up to 15W wireless charging, maximum of 22.5W USB-A PD output and maximum 20W USB-C output.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
UGREEN

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung’s new iMac-inspired M8 Smart Monitor with Air...
Nike takes up to 40% off new markdowns for Fall with de...
Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 4 $40 Amaz...
Arcade1Up’s PONG and Ms. PAC-MAN 2-player Counter...
Let Bartesian mix your cocktails at $90 off the going r...
Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro now do...
Upgrade your stream with new Amazon low on PreSonusR...
meross 2023 model 32.8-foot color HomeKit light strip w...
Load more...
Show More Comments