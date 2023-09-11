UGREEN’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank back in stock just in time for iPhone 15 at $49

Amazon now has UGREEN’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank back in stock for the first time in weeks. Not just back with new inventory, the recently-released MagSafe accessory is also on sale and dropping down to $48.99 shipped. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer lands with 30% in savings attached to go alongside the second-best price yet. It’s down from $70 and comes within $1.50 of the all-time low from over a month ago. We further explore what you get in the box from our launch coverage, too. Head below for more.

UGREEN’s new MagSafe power bank arrives with an internal 10,000mAh battery that comes complemented by a MagSafe coil. Like all other portable chargers of its kind, it can only dish out 7.5W speeds to iPhones, while Android devices can max out its 15W output. Where the new UGREEN release stands out from other models on the market is with the ability to charge an additional two devices, with a 20W USB-C port on the side being paired with a USB-A slot for powering up three total devices.

UGREEN’s new release is not only one of the most capable models on the market, but also one of the more affordable ones at that. Anker’s comparable MagGo solution clocks in right now at $70, and as much as I loved the overall build and solid design in my review, it does lack the 3-in-1 charging that UGREEN’s latest can offer at $20 less.

UGREEN has also been busy lately with a few other new releases fit for Apple’s new smartphone coming tomorrow. We just saw a new all-time low befall the just-released 100W Nexode charger, which stands out with a 15W MagSafe stand built into a desktop charger at $144. Plus, there’s the brand’s most capable power station to date with its 300W Nexode 5-port USB-C GaN Charger that was just revealed last week.

UGREEN 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank features:

The portable power bank without pressing the power button, just sticks to the back of the mobile phone (without case or with a magnetic phone case), and it can automatically charge your mobile phone. The wireless battery bank can charge 3 Devices at the same time, Support up to 15W wireless charging, maximum of 22.5W USB-A PD output and maximum 20W USB-C output.

