Arc debuts new minimalist Pulse aluminum bumper cases for iPhone 15 series

Arc is getting in on the new iPhone 15 excitement by refreshing its signature metal bumper cases for Apple’s latest. The new releases arrive for the upcoming smartphones with the same unique and eye-catching minimalist builds as before, just with some new finishes and slightly tweaked designs.

Arc Pulse iPhone 15 case collection arrives

Apple has just revealed its new iPhone 15 series smartphones, and Arc is ready out of the gate to show off its new case collection. The whole lineup largely remains the same, with a two-piece construction that pairs inner rubber padding with an aluminum exterior that comes in one of several finishes. Protecting mainly just the corners of your device, the Arc Pulse iPhone 15 bumper cases are as minimalist as it gets.

One of the big updates this year is that the covers are now available for all sizes of iPhone 15 – not just the more professional models. Previous versions of the bumper cases had been designed to accommodate just the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, and now all four models in the new Apple lineup are making the cut.

Alongside just getting a refresh to fit the new iPhone 15 smartphones, Arc is also applying some entirely new styles into the mix. Joining the three styles that existed before, there are now two extra designs to match Apple’s latest. We have the classic matte black which starts out the lineup, and it is joined by silver and gold styles with polished finishes.

Then there are the new debuts, which arrive to pair perfectly with the new titanium designs of the latest handsets. We have a titan gray with much of that mirrored finish, as well as a very shiny deep blue. Those who plan on buying the iPhone 15 or 15 Plus will have to settle for one of two styles, with the same matte black being joined by a polished silver style.

Coming this fall

Now available for pre-order, the new Arc Pulse iPhone 15 cases won’t be shipping until later this fall. Deliveries are slated to begin going out come November 1 through 15, depending on which style you’re looking to score. Pricing starts at $65 and goes up to $120, depending on the material and finish used. Here’s a breakdown of the whole lineup.

Matte Black: $64.99

Mirror Polish Silver: $89.99

Titan Gray: $89.99

Deep Blue: $99.99

Mirror Polish Gold: $119.99

We have previously walked away impressed by the Arc Pulse cases, and the new iPhone 15 versions shouldn’t be any different. If you’re looking for more of a hands-on look at the bumper cases, last year’s review is definitely worth reading over.

