Today’s best Android app deals: Star Wars KOTOR 1 and 2, Quick Reminders, and more

Your Wednesday edition of the best Android game and app deals are now ready to go. Alongside the Google Play software offers, we are also tracking deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A8 tablets, the first discount on Google’s new Pixel Fold, and this offer on the OnePlus Nord N30 5G. As for the apps, highlight titles include Star Wars: KOTOR, Star Wars: KOTOR II, Slaughter 3, Rusty Lake: Roots, Quick Reminders & To Do, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Five years after the events from the award winning Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, the Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic.
With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic’s only hope is a lone Jedi struggling to reconnect with the Force. As this Jedi, you will be faced with the galaxy’s most dire decision: Follow the light side or succumb to the dark…

