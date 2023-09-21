Today’s best Android app deals: CHUCHEL, Botanicula, Teslagrad, and more

Your Thursday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well as Lenovo’s 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra while you’re at it. Highlight app deals include titles like Samorost 3, CHUCHEL, Botanicula, Teslagrad, and more. Hit the jump to check them all out. 

CHUCHEL features:

CHUCHEL is a comedy adventure game. Join the hairy hero Chuchel and his rival Kekel in their quest to retrieve the precious cherry and face numerous puzzles and challenges!

The reward? Cheerful situational humor, wild music and sounds by the band DVA and dozens of hilarious gags that warm up even the coldest of souls. Plus cherries!

