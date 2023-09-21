Amazon’s latest eero Pro 6E/6+ Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now on sale from $90 (Reg. $130+)

Amazon is now offering some of the best prices to date on its Wi-Fi 6 eero mesh systems. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite has the eero Pro 6E 2-Node Mesh System at $279.99 shipped. Dropping from the usual $400 price tag has delivered a 30% price cut and a new all-time low. This is $19 under our previous Prime Day mention from over the summer and the best discount to date. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more systems from $90.

Delivering the latest and greatest system from eero to date that has actually shipped (we’ll get to the new eero Max 7 below), its new Pro 6E pack arrives with Wi-Fi 6E support that enables 2.3Gb/s wired network speeds. Over its Tri-band wireless coverage, you’re looking at 1.3Gb/s capabilities alongside single node design that can still provide 2,000-square feet of coverage. There’s also built-in Zigbee and Thread radios for expanding your smart home, too.

Other eero Wi-Fi 6E deals:

Other eero Wi-Fi 6+ deals:

If none of these Wi-Fi 6 systems are going to cut it for your home network, you’ll want to look towards the next system that Amazon has on the way. Just revealed yesterday at its fall hardware event, the new eero Max 7 arrives as the brand’s very first Wi-Fi 7 package. It’s not up for pre-order just yet, but we detail everything to expect from this quite capable home networking upgrade in our announcement coverage.

eero Pro 6E system features:

Our newest, tri-band eero leverages additional bandwidth to maximize your wifi. Our patented TrueMesh technology intelligently routes traffic to reduce drop-offs and dead spots. So you can confidently stream, game, and get the most out of your smart home and mobile devices.

