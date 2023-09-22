COSORI upgrades your countertop with its 11-in-1 air fryer ovens from $120 (Up to $88 off)

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the 2023 model COSORI 11-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo with a ceramic base at $172.30 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This model launched on Amazon this summer at $260 before quickly dropping into the $230 range. Today’s deal is as much as $88 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at a sizable 26-quart countertop cooker with 11 different cooking settings including toast, bagel, pizza, air fry, air bake, air roast, air sous vide, proof, bake, broil, dehydrate, warm, and reheat. It boasts three heating elements alongside built-in air frying action and comes alongside five included accessories: splatter guard, wire rack, sheet tray, roasting rack insert, and fry basket. Head below for a deal on a more affordable model at $120.

Amazon is also offering the stainless steel model COSORI 11-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo down at $119.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This one isn’t the updated 2023 model, but delivers on a very similar experience with an 11-in-1 setup and its own batch of included accessories: wire rack, food tray, crumb tray, rotisserie forks, and rotisserie handle.

Speaking of kitchen upgrade deals and recently-released gear, we are still tracking the first price drop on Ninja’s versatile CFP101 DualBrew hot and cold coffee maker at $136, down from the regular $150 or more. And then swing by our home goods hub for offers on Z Grills’ wood pellet grill and smoker, this NeverStick Waffle Maker, loads of robot vacuums, and more.

COSORI 11-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo features:

11-in-1: Toast, Bagel, Pizza, Air Fry, Air Bake, Air Roast, Air Sous Vide, Proof, Bake, Broil, Dehydrate, Warm, and Reheat.

Easy Cleaning: Flat-sealed heating elements allow you to quickly and easily wipe away grime

5 Included Accessories: Splatter Guard, Wire Rack, Sheet Tray, Roasting Rack Insert, and Fry Basket.

3 Heating Elements: Top, bottom, and back heating elements cook food quickly and evenly.

