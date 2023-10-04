Rare deal knocks Nintendo Switch Lite consoles down to $187 directly from Amazon today

Deals on Nintendo’s all-portable console don’t come around all that often, but Amazon is now offering a straight up discount on Nintendo Switch Lite at $187.20 shipped. Regularly $200, this might not be all that deep a deal, but like we said, deals on Switch Lite are rare at best and now’s your chance to score one without paying full price. It also isn’t that sweet new Mario Red Edition OLED model Nintendo debuted recently or the newer or the blue model that was introduced into the lineup, but again, you can score a nice little deal on the turquoise variant today directly from Amazon. Head below for more details. 

The Nintendo Switch Lite delivers all of the same feature set as your standard non-OLED console, but only in portable mode. Allowing you take the same wonderful library of titles with you anywhere at a much lower price point, you can take a deeper dive at what the internet felt about the release in our review roundup

Nintendo Switch Lite features:

Introducing Nintendo Switch Lite, a version of the Nintendo Switch system that’s optimized for personal, handheld play. Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system at a great value. With a built-in +Control Pad, and a sleek, unibody design, Nintendo Switch Lite is great for on-the-go gaming. If you’re looking for a gaming system all your own, Nintendo Switch Lite is ready to hit the road whenever you are.

