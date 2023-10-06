Journey’s MagSafe ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat drops 20% today to $104 shipped

While the new Journey leather iPhone 15 cases sold out quite quickly, we are now tracking a solid price drop on its unique MagSafe-equipped ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat. Regularly $130, you can now use code SAVE20 at checkout land one on your desktop for $103.99 shipped. This is a solid 20% price drop as well as coming in as a match for both our previous mention and the all-time low. Deals on Journey gear, especially the MagSafe charging mat, almost never get better than 20% off. I came away impressed with the wireless charging ALTI after going hands-on for review and am still happily using it as we speak. Head below for more details.

The Journey ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat is a two-sided, reversible desk mat like any other – a sort of easily cleanable leather on one side and a felt-like material on the other – with a magnetically detachable side piece housing its charging prowess. This modular charging panel features a small divot with wireless Qi-style charging perfect for AirPods alongside a slightly raised MagSafe puck to attach your iPhone. It has been a joy to use and provides my desktop with a smooth work surface and some extra charging capacity without taking up much space. All of the details you need are right here.

For more from Journey, check out the details on its leather iPhone 15 cases, its 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand, and its new Ezmo MagSafe wallet.

While we are on the subject, here’s our roundup of all the best StandBy-ready MagSafe stands for your iPhone and be sure to scope out the launch deal we are still tracking on Anker’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank for iPhone 15.

Journey ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat features:

Modular fast wireless charging unit for phone and earbuds that attaches magnetically

Reversible double sided design with premium vegan leather on one side and felt on the other.

Hideaway to keep stray notes and paper

Flexibility to use and place the wireless charger as required on left or right side

Organises desk with reducing clutter and increasing productivity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!