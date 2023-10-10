August fall Prime Day deals deliver 2023 lows: HomeKit smart lock $158, more from $100

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days and joining the now live Yale deals, Amazon is offering a series of notable price drops on the popular August smart home locks. First up is August’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Lock 4th Gen from $157.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this is up to 31% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $18 under our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon this year. This model is designed to neatly fit on the inside of your door, leaving your entryway with an intelligent locking solution without altering your sidewalk appeal – August says “installation only takes about 10 minutes.” It connects to your Wi-Fi with no hub required to work alongside Apple HomeKit gear as well as Google and Amazon voice assistants with auto-lock and -unlock functionality (you can also use a traditional key just in case). Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more deals.

August Fall Prime Day deals:

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

Secure your home with this silver August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Compatibility with popular virtual assistants lets you lock and unlock your door using voice commands, and the supported iOS and Android app offers easy remote operation. This August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has an auto-unlock function that automatically undoes the deadbolt when you come home.

