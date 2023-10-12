Take better portraits with SANDMARC’s new iPhone Telephoto Lens [Exclusive launch deal]

After the launch of its new Microscope model for some serious close-ups (40x zoom), SANDMARC is now unleashing its new iPhone Telephoto Lens V2. The brand has had a busy release schedule over the last month or so with its new leather iPhone 15 cases and leather MagSafe wallet, but for now, it is turning toward the second iteration of its iPhone Telephoto Lens with improvements across the board. Head below for a closer look and our exclusive discount code too. 

SANDMARC’s new iPhone Telephoto Lens

Whereas the new Microscope model is for intense close-up photography, it seems to me the V2 iPhone Telephoto Lens is more of a universal do-it-all option for better portraits and zoom without getting down to the microscopic level. 

With the new iPhone’s 48MP camera, we designed Telephoto Lens V2 to take advantage of the new sensor’s ability in capturing ultra sharp images and better low light performance.

SANDMARC says it is ideal for “documenting the streets of everyday life, the immense height of an inner-city building, or a captivating portrait.” It designed the new lens attachment to truly take advantage of the iPhone 15’s new sensor’s ability in capturing ultra sharp images” with the potential to get “up to 6x closer using iPhone 15 Pro’s telephoto camera.”

The new V2 iPhone Telephoto Lens is made from premium multicoated glass with a 58mm lens and comes with the “world’s thinnest lens case along with a clip-on if you wish to use your own case or have no case at all.” It also works with its leather models that feature the metal camera array on back – my personal favorite leather case with or without a lens attached. 

Features and specs at a glance:

  • Up to 6x magnification (with third-party app)
  • Compatible with SANDMARC iPhone filters
  • Patented thread design for direct filter mounting system
  • Glass: Multi-element, multicoated
  • Field of view: 52°
  • Inner Thread: 17mm

The new SANDMARC iPhone Telephoto Lens V2 ships with the lens itself, a clip-on mount, an iPhone 15 case, a lens pouch, and front/back lens caps. It carries a regular price of $129.99, but using code 9TO5TOYS will drop your total down to $116.99 shipped

