Today’s best Android app deals: Homo Machina, Ashworld, Defense Zone 3, more

Today’s collection of the best Android game and apps deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready and waiting down below the fold. The OnePlus Open foldable debuts with a $200 off pre-order just as Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Buds FE see the first deal while launch day discounts hit the Motorola razr, but for now it’s all about the software deals. Highlights include Homo Machina, Gunslugs titles, Ashworld, Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD, and more. Head below for everything.

Homo Machina is a puzzle game inspired by the work of avant-garde scientist Fritz Kahn. Set off on a crazy journey to solve the surreal puzzles of Homo Machina and learn about the internal working of the human body, represented as a gigantic 1920s factory.

In this narrative puzzle, players are plunged into an ingenious system of nerves, vessels and valves. The aim is to help the body function correctly in about thirty steps or so throughout the entire day. Each scene breaks down daily acts, such as opening your eyes, chewing a toast or listening to music, through seamless navigation and intuitive gameplay.