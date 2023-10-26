Leica’s new M11-P camera answers the ‘What’s a photo?’ question with dedicated authenticity chip

Leica is launching a new additon to its lineup of premium cameras. The new Leica M11-P may only be a slight upgrade from its predecessor, but it brings some notable quality of life changes and a new dedicated chip for adding extra authenticity to your photos.

Everything for the new M11-P starts with the same classic form-factor that Leica is known for. The company isn’t doing all too much out of the ordinary here, and for good reason. Why mess up one of the most distinct builds in all of photography. There are some small updates at least, with Leica removing the red dot logo on the front of the camera – resulting in a bit sleeker of a design.

To keep the Leica branding balanced on the new release, the company is then engraving the top cover with some script. There’s also a new dark chrome viewfinder which makes the design all the more gorgeous.

The adjustments aren’t just for show, as you’ll also find that the Leica M11-P features newfound sapphire glass on the rear display. This should help keep the camera looking its best longer, especially on a part of the build that is prone to scratches. Leica rounds out the upgrades by stepping up the internal storage to 256GB, up from the 64GB that was found on the standard M11 model.

The most unique of these changes has to be the addition of a new chip that enables the camera to work with Content Authenticity Initiative technology. The chip can store certification data in order to sign images as part of the metadata. The whole purpose is for creators to be able to tag their work, but also help keep a log of any changes to the image. It’s a novel feature in a world where AI is becoming as prolific as it is, and completely tracks as a move that Leica would make.

The rest of the Leica M11-P is pretty typical stuff for the company. There’s a premium aluminum top cover coating the internal full-frame 60MP BSI CMOS sensor that’s backed by a 0.73x optical viewfinder and 2.95-inch 2.3m-dot touchscreen LCD. It has USB-C as well as Wi-Fi for transferring photos off, too.

The new Leica M11-P Rangefinder Camera comes in two different designs – an all black model and a signature two-tone style with silver – and is now available for purchase. You’ll find it over at B&H right now, where it retails for $9,195.

