Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Thumper, Kingdom Rush Frontiers, Money Pro, more

We are ready to kick the week off in iOS game and app deals with today’s collection of price drops from the App Store. You’ll want to check out deals on Apple’s FineWoven iPhone 15 cases as well as the Apple Watch Sport Bands and AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, but for now it’s all about the apps. Today’s offers are highlighted by titles like Thumper: Pocket Edition, Kingdom Rush Frontiers, Kingdom Rush Origins, and Money Pro: Personal Finance AR. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $4)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Daily Stocks Pro (ms): $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: eXtra Voice Recorder Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: GTA: Chinatown Wars: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: GTA: Liberty City Stories: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: Cartoon Craft: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Puzzledrome: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LEGO Bricktales: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Beyond the Wall: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Divinity – Original Sin 2: $12.50 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Color Sheep: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Wisdom of the Oracle Cards: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Say No! More: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Sync: Party Hard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Folder Shortcuts Homescreen: $2 (Reg. $3)

Thumper features:

Thumper is rhythm violence: classic action, blistering speed, and brutal physicality. You are a space beetle. Brave the void and confront a maniacal giant head. With this special pocket edition, you can play all nine epic levels with one hand. Hurtle forward, master new moves, and survive terrifying boss battles. Propelled by a pounding original soundtrack, you’ll feel every crushing impact. To reach synesthetic bliss, you must conquer rhythm hell.

