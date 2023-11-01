Here’s a look at the new PS5 slim side-by-side with the original model console

Sony is ready to begin shipping its new PlayStation 5 slim as early as next Friday alongside the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and a new bundle featuring the game, if recent reports ring true. This new machine will indeed be replacing the existing PS5 machines altogether once the original run of consoles has sold out to deliver what Sony describes as a 30% smaller unit. And now, images have begun floating around the inter webs offering up a direct visual comparison between the PS5 slim and the standard models. Head below to take a look.

PS5 slim and original side-by-side

As part of the initial PS5 slim announcement, Sony said the new machines have been reduced in volume by “more than 30%, and weight by 18% and 24% compared to the previous models.” So it’s lighter and lands in your game room with a smaller footprint while maintaining the same internals as far as we can tell, but how does that actually stack up in real life? Well, we can get some real-world comparisons now by way of folks who have seemingly scored the new PS5 slim early and stacked it up against the existing model.

As part of a string of images posted to X (Twitter) user @phantompainss gives us a better idea of how the two flagship Sony consoles look standing next to each other. It appears the images have now been removed from the service, but the folks at The Verge snapped a couple screen grabs:

The new PS5 slim is, well, slimmer by the looks of it. If this is indeed a genuine image, the 30% reduction appears to be the case all around, with a shorter and more slimline machine overall.

Sony is yet to unveil an actual release date for the new PS5 Slim disc drive model or the digital version – priced at $499.99 and $449.99 respectively, but new details from a recent COD: MW3 ad campaign seem to have let at least part of the cat out of the bag after a new PS5 Slim bundle was spotted as launching next Friday on November 10. Scope out the details on that right here.

Is anyone actually invested in buying a new PS5 slim? Or are you going to stick with the machine you already have?

