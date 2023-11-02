Today’s best Android app deals: Where Shadows Slumber, Dwarf Journey, and more

Today’s roundup of the best Android game and app deals from Google Play is now at the ready below the fold. Joining today’s software offers we have solid deals on Samsung’s 16-inch 2023 Galaxy Book3 Pro as well as its new steel Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and ongoing discounts on Google’s Pixel Tablet. As for the apps, highlights include Where Shadows Slumber, Dwarf Journey, Million Onion Hotel, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at everything.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Memorize: Learn French Words FREE (Reg. $7)
- Pixel Nougat – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Oddbods Dominoes FREE (Reg. $1)
- Spelling Right PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Merrun – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Where Shadows Slumber $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Dwarf Journey $1 (Reg. $2)
- Million Onion Hotel $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- Lovecraft’s Untold Stories $1 (Reg. $5)
- Anodyne $3 (Reg. $5)
- Front Armies [RTS] $1 (Reg. $3)
- Shortcutter Premium Key $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Quick Reminders & To Do $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Tracker Detect Pro for AirTag $2 (Reg. $5)
More Android game and app deals still live
- Word Gram PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Screenshot Pro – Auto trimming FREE (Reg. $3)
- The Lonely Hacker $2 (Reg. $3)
- Devils & Demons Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- PEG $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- FUR Squadron – space shooter $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Lineverse: One-Line Coloring $1 (Reg. $3)
- Revenge of the Spirit $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Accumulator PDF creator $18 (Reg. $49)
- Float It; Multitasking Master $1 (Reg. $2)
- Super Shortcut; Multitasking $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Cartogram – Live Map Wallpaper $1 (Reg. $3)
Where Shadows Slumber features:
Where Shadows Slumber is a mobile adventure puzzle game that takes place in a world that has been plunged into darkness. You will guide Obe, an old man who discovers a mysterious lantern in the forest, on one last journey.
The only tools at your disposal are your wits and the chaotic nature of the universe. Anything that is not touched by light has the freedom to change. This governing principle will be your guide in the darkness, but also your undoing. After all, if you are not touched by the light, you have the freedom to change as well.
