Today’s best Android app deals: Where Shadows Slumber, Dwarf Journey, and more

Today’s roundup of the best Android game and app deals from Google Play is now at the ready below the fold. Joining today’s software offers we have solid deals on Samsung’s 16-inch 2023 Galaxy Book3 Pro as well as its new steel Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and ongoing discounts on Google’s Pixel Tablet. As for the apps, highlights include Where Shadows Slumber, Dwarf Journey, Million Onion Hotel, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at everything.

Where Shadows Slumber is a mobile adventure puzzle game that takes place in a world that has been plunged into darkness. You will guide Obe, an old man who discovers a mysterious lantern in the forest, on one last journey.

The only tools at your disposal are your wits and the chaotic nature of the universe. Anything that is not touched by light has the freedom to change. This governing principle will be your guide in the darkness, but also your undoing. After all, if you are not touched by the light, you have the freedom to change as well.