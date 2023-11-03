Today’s best Android app deals: Home Run High, Tennis Club Story, LIMBO, more

Friday is finally here, but before we head into the weekend let’s roundup all of today’s best deals on Android games and apps. You’ll also want to scope out the discounts we are tracking on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 Android tablet, the Bose ANC QuietComfort Earbuds II, and these Sony 2023 X77L Smart Google TVs as well. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Home Run High, Doom & Destiny Worlds, Grand Prix Story, Tennis Club Story, LIMBO, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Can you lead your high school baseball team to ultimate victory? It might be a small after-school club now, but with the right training, even the sky isn’t the limit for this team!

Train players by assigning them practice drills. You choose what they need to focus on, such as batting or pitching.

Install batting cages, showers, or other facilities to make life better for the team. A good environment makes for more effective training! School life is not all about sports, though. Studying is just as important, so make sure to construct educational facilities to upgrade the school.