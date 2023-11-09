HORI’s licensed Zelda wireless Switch gamepad with motion controls hits $35 low (44% off)

Just after Nintendo confirmed it was in development on a live-action Zelda movie, Woot is now offering the The Legend of Zelda Edition HORI Wireless Nintendo Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch at $34.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This one launched last summer at $60 and has, for the most part, remained there ever since on Amazon. While it did see a slight drop to $57 recently, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and the best we have tracked at 42% off the going rate. Alongside the Zelda design, you’re looking at Bluetooth wireless Switch controller with a 32-foot range and a “lightweight, ergonomic” footprint. On the inside, HORI has employed accelerometer and gyroscope tech for full motion control and included a USB-C cable in the package for charging. Head below for more details on the officially licensed gamepad.

Today’s lead deal is a competitive price on an officially licensed wireless Switch controller from a well known third-party brand like HORI. There really aren’t a ton of other options that can compete at the moment for less. But if you opt for battery-powered model from PowerA, you can land one for a touch less starting from $33 shipped at Amazon right now

While we are talking Nintendo, be sure to browse through the official Black Friday sneak peek where you’ll find (almost) all of the upcoming holiday deals from the Mushroom Kingdom. Up to 50% off games, the holiday Switch console bundles, and more are all on tap this year and detailed for you right here.

Zelda Edition HORI Wireless Nintendo Pro Controller features:

Bluetooth Wireless controller with 32 foot range

Lightweight and ergonomic

Accelorometer and gyroscope for full motion control

Recharge using USB-C cable (USB-C Cable Included)

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

