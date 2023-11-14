PreSonus Eris desktop/home studio speaker deals: New Gen 2 Bluetooth $131.50, more

PreSonus launched some of the most compelling new studio monitors and desktop speakers this past summer with the release of its new second-generation Eris lineup. After having a chance to go hands-on with just about every model in the lineup, I can confidently attest to the value proposition they can bring to just about any work surface, whether it’s a casual computer desktop or a pro-grade recording studio. And now, over at Amazon, you’ll find a nice early deal live on the PreSonus Eris 3.5BT Gen 2 Powered Desktop Speakers (now within about $1 of the lowest we have tracked) alongside some offers on the still more than capable previous-generation models. Head below for a closer look at the deals. 

PreSonus Eris speaker deals:

Be sure to dive into our hands-on impressions of the PreSonus Gen 2 Eris studio monitors and entry-level speakers, as well as the 3D-ready pro models right here

And while we are talking music gear and speakers, the Positive Grid Black Friday deals are now live with up 30% off its smart guitar amp and audio interfaces starting from $69. 

PreSonus Eris 3.5BT Gen 2 speaker features:

  • 50W of Class A/B power. 25 watts of Class-AB power for each speaker provides all the volume you want without sacrificing tonal balance or audio clarity.
  • Big low end, compact size. 3.5-inch woven-composite drivers produce a powerful, accurate, and smooth bass response.
  • Natural high-frequency response. 1-inch (25 mm) ultra-low mass, silk-dome, high-frequency transducers provide a wide sweet spot for superior stereo imaging.
  • Bluetooth 5.0 technology ensures outstanding wireless audio quality.
  • All the connections you need: ¼-inch TRS balanced inputs for professional audio devices, unbalanced RCA inputs for consumer electronics, plus a convenient front-panel ⅛-inch TRS stereo aux input for your smartphone.

