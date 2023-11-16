Black Friday PlayStation Plus deals go live today at up to 30% off: New and upgrades

As previously advertised in its Black Friday preview, Sony is offering some notable Black Friday PlayStation Plus deals on subscriptions and upgrades this year. Deals outside of the official PlayStation store have become very hard to come by after Sony overhauled the service, but the Black Friday PlayStation Plus deals are going live in an official capacity starting today. There will be deals for folks jumping in for the first time as well as offers for those looking to upgrade from the base or PlayStation Plus Extra tiers as well. Head below for a closer look at the Black Friday PlayStation Plus deals.

Black Friday PlayStation Plus deals

As we detailed previously, direct.playstation.com will be offering some sizable Black Friday PlayStation Plus deals this year and they are scheduled to go live today, if they aren’t already. While we might see some deals on PlayStation Plus from Amazon today or in the coming days, as of right now your best bet for landing a deal on new memberships or upgrades to higher tiers will come directly from PlayStation.

Today’s Black Friday PlayStation Plus deals join ongoing offers on the new PlayStation 5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III console bundle and the PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 console bundle that is now selling for $499 on Amazon, down from the regularly $560 price tag. Not to mention ongoing Black Friday deals that are now live on PS5 DualSense Wireless Controllers from $49.

The official Black Friday PlayStation Plus deals breakdown as follows:

Players who join PlayStation Plus can save up to 30% on 12-month membership plans.

on 12-month membership plans. Current PlayStation Plus members can save 25% when upgrading a current plan to PlayStation Plus Extra,.

when upgrading a current plan to PlayStation Plus Extra,. Current PlayStation Plus members can save 30%when upgrading to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe.

With PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe, you can discover hundreds of PS4 and PS5 titles through the Game Catalog and Classics Catalog, including acclaimed games like Horizon Forbidden West, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Sea of Stars, and many more. With the recently launched Sony Pictures Core app, PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members also have access to the Sony Pictures Catalog with over 100 movies to stream on demand.

Stay locked to 9to5Toys for all of the best PlayStation Black Friday deals and dive into the rest of the upcoming PlayStation offers right here.

