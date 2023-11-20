LEGO Star Wars early Black Friday deals live: X-Wing $32, TIE Fighter $29, 2023 sets, more from $7

Amazon is kicking off some early Black Friday deals on LEGO Star Wars sets today. The savings are carrying over to just about every corner of the catalog, with new 2023 models seeing some of their very first discounts to some of the more popular builds falling lower than ever before. Fitting more into the latter category, the latest LEGO X-Wing Starfighter has never sold for less with a drop down to $32.39 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $50, with today’s offer saving you 35%. It’s of course a new all-time low, but also $8 under our previous mentions. We loved it in our hands-on review, and break down why below the fold alongside all the other early LEGO Star Wars Black Friday deals from $7.

The latest playscale LEGO X-Wing may not be as impressive as the massive UCS version that debuted earlier in the year, but it’s still one of the more beloved kits on the market right now – at least from the Star Wars collection. I was a massive fan of it back when I first built it in 2021, and all this time later I still love how good it looks up on display. The whole kit uses its 474 pieces to assemble an ever 12-inch starfighter, complete with Luke in his pilot uniform, Princess Leia, R2-D2, and General Dodonna.

To go alongside the X-Wing above, Amazon is also marking down the Imperial counterpart. Right now, you can save on the LEGO TIE Fighter at $29.19, delivering the best price cut of the year in the process. It normally sells for $45, and is now seeing an enticing $16 price cut. This model stacks up to 432 pieces and assembles a pretty solid TIE Fighter. We walked away impressed by the overall design and what you get for its MSRP in our review – which of course is now only made better by the savings.

Other LEGO Star Wars 2023 deals right now:

Amazon today is also extending the early Black Friday savings over to the all-new LEGO Star Wars Mechs. The new wave of kits just launched back in August, and are now falling to all-time lows at $12.99 each. Normally fetching $16 each, today’s nearly 20% off discounts arrive to make these slightly over-priced kits a bit more affordable.

The new LEGO Star Wars Mechs are one of the more unique additions to the theme. They first launched in August at $16 each, arriving to stir up a lot of talk in the LEGO world. You can get a full rundown on what to expect from the wave in our announcement coverage, but you’re effectively looking at three different mechs each themed around a different Imperial character. As fun as these are for younger builders, older fans will certainly find the $13 price tag to be a solid way to score each of the respective pilots.

Plus 2022 LEGO Star Wars Black Friday deals now live, too

LEGO Star Wars X-Wing features:

It’s packed with authentic details to delight fans, including an opening LEGO minifigure cockpit with space behind for R2-D2, wings that can be switched to attack position at the touch of a button, retractable landing gear and 2 spring-loaded shooters. This awesome building toy for kids features Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna LEGO Star Wars minifigures, each with weapons, including Luke’s lightsaber, plus an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!