Here’s all of the best Black Friday app deals now live for Mac and iOS users

Best Black Friday app deals – Mac productivity suites
- Pixelmator Pro $25 (Reg. $50)
- Photomator $10 (70% off)
- Affinity Designer 2 for Mac $42 (Reg. $70)
- Affinity Designer 2 for iPad $11 (Reg. $18.50)
- Affinity Photo 2 for Mac $42 (Reg. $70)
- Affinity Photo 2 for iPad $11 (Reg. $18.50)
- Affinity Publisher 2 for Mac $42 (Reg. $70)
- Affinity Publisher 2 for iPad $11 (Reg. $18.50)
- Parallels Desktop 19 standard 1-yr. sub $75 (Reg. $100)
- Supports future operating systems. Cancel anytime.
- Parallels Desktop 19 1-time purchase $97.50 (Reg. $130)
- Current version only. Full compatibility with future versions not guaranteed.
- Parallels Desktop 19 Pro Edition 1-yr. sub $90 (Reg. $120)
- Supports future operating systems. Cancel anytime.
- Parallels Desktop 19 Business Edition 1-yr. sub $112.50 (Reg. $1
- Supports future operating systems. Cancel anytime.
- Things 3: $35 (Reg. $50)
- Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $18 (Reg. $35)
Best Black Friday app deals – iOS games
- iOS Universal: MEGA MAN X: $3 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Street Fighter IV CE: $3 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)
- iOS Universal: Grimvalor: $2 (Reg. $6)
- iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $1 (Reg. $10)
- iOS Universal: Brotato:Premium: $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey: $2 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Afterplace: $3 (Reg. $7)
- iOS Universal: Forager: $5 (Reg. $8)
- iOS Universal: Loco Looper: $3 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Leo’s Fortune: $2 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: 2112TD: Tower Defense Survival: $1 (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: Ace Attorney Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $25)
- iOS Universal: Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmon: $11 (Reg. $16)
- iOS Universal: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav: $11 (Reg. $16)
- iOS Universal: Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair: $11 (Reg. $16)
- iOS Universal: The Game of Life: Road Trip: $1 (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: The Game of Life 2: $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: The New Clue: $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: BATTLESHIP: $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: Mouse Trap – The Board Game: $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)
- iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: Slay the Spire: $7 (Reg. $10)
- iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $1 (Reg. $7)
- iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR II: $9 (Reg. $15)
- iOS Universal: Unpacking: $9 (Reg. $10)
- iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Hot Lap League: $1 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Rush Rally Origins: $3 (Reg. $5)
Best Black Friday Productivity iOS app deals:
- iOS Universal: Things 3: $7 (Reg. $10)
- iPad: Things 3 for iPad: $14 (Reg. $20)
- iOS Universal: ProCamera. Manual RAW Capture: $10 (Reg. $18)
- iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $6 (Reg. $10)
- iOS Universal: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $3 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $8 (Reg. $15)
- iOS Universal: ProShot: $2 (Reg. $7)
- iOS Universal: LumaFusion: $15 (Reg. $30)
