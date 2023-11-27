Cyber Monday Android game and app deals: Templar Battleforce, Doctor Who, and more

It is now time to gather up all of the best deals we are now tracking on the Google Play app store for Cyber Monday. Check out these deals on NVIDIA’s latest Shield TV/Pro Android streamers, the best offer yet on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5, the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip, and Google’s official Pixel 8 and 8 Pro silicone cases, but for now we are focused on the Android app deals. Highlights include Templar Battleforce RPG, Star Traders: Frontiers, The Lonely Hacker, Doctor Who: Lonely Assassins, The Chronos Principle, and more. Head below for a complete look at the best Cyber Monday Android app deals.

Templar Battleforce is an addictive mix of strategic combat and army building with the precision gameplay of RPGs. Piloting the Leviathan battle mechs, your mighty Templars will face hordes of terrifying xenos, rogue human factions, and the ancient Narvidian threat. Slash and blast your way across a deep and deadly sci-fi universe — waging war with cunning Scouts, righteous Soldiers, flamethrowing Hydras, specialized Engineers, deadly Sentry Turrets, and the indomitable Berserks. Create your own custom Battleforce by recruiting an array of Templar specialists — and deploy distinct strategies for your fireteams. Lead your forces in tactical scenarios that challenge both novice and veteran alike. Put your best strategies to the test and see if you can snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in this futuristic turn-based wargame.

