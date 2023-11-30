Today’s best game deals: PlayStation End of Year Sale – thousands of titles up to 75% off

Sony has now transitioned its digital Black Friday discounts over to the annual End of Year sale on the PlayStation Store. This event, much like year’s past, is offering thousands of price drops on PS4 and PS5 titles as well as DLC add-ons and more. You’ll find the Games Under $20 section right here and everything else in the main sale section. You’re looking at up to 75% off and pricing starting from $1.50 with everything from GTA V and Far Cry 6 to Alan Wake Remastered, The Last of Us Remastered, the Resident Evil remakes, Death Stranding, Nioh 2, Shadow of the Colossus, and the list just goes on and on from there. All of these titles will be on sale right through the end of the year and you’ll find all of the deals waiting for you next time you boot up the PlayStation Store on your console. As for physical game deals, you’ll want to head below for a host of still live Thanksgiving Week offers and more.
Nintendo Switch hangover Cyber Monday game deals
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $25 (Reg. $60)
- With the included Mythological Pack
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Advance Collection eShop $12 (Reg. $20)
- Bayonetta 3 – Trinity Masquerade Edition $55 (Reg. $90)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Man 11 $8.50 (Reg. $30)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $39 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection $19 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $39 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Octopath Traveler II $39 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Frontiers $24 (Reg. $60)
- Tunic $21 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 from $50 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $30 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set
PlayStation/Xbox hangover Cyber Monday game deals
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also on Xbox Series X
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $40 (Reg. $60)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $6 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $35 (Reg. $70)
- Final Fantasy XVI $35 (Reg. $70)
- Lies of P $50 (Reg. $60)
- MADDEN NFL 24 $35 (Reg. $70)
- Demon’s Souls $42 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $30 (Reg. $60+)
- God of War Ragnarök from $35 (Reg. $70)
- Wild Hearts $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 from $50 (Reg. $60)
