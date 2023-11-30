Today’s best game deals: PlayStation End of Year Sale – thousands of titles up to 75% off

Justin Kahn -
75% off $1.50+

Sony has now transitioned its digital Black Friday discounts over to the annual End of Year sale on the PlayStation Store. This event, much like year’s past, is offering thousands of price drops on PS4 and PS5 titles as well as DLC add-ons and more. You’ll find the Games Under $20 section right here and everything else in the main sale section. You’re looking at up to 75% off and pricing starting from $1.50 with everything from GTA V and Far Cry 6 to Alan Wake Remastered, The Last of Us Remastered, the Resident Evil remakes, Death Stranding, Nioh 2, Shadow of the Colossus, and the list just goes on and on from there. All of these titles will be on sale right through the end of the year and you’ll find all of the deals waiting for you next time you boot up the PlayStation Store on your console. As for physical game deals, you’ll want to head below for a host of still live Thanksgiving Week offers and more.

