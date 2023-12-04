Android game and app deals: Pocket Academy 3, The Wild Case, and more

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 and this offer on the Google Pixel 8 Pro as well as the Google Pixel Watch 2, but for now we are talking apps. Today’s highlights include titles like Dream Town Island, Pocket Academy 3, Jumbo Airport Story, Rotaeno, The Wild Case Adventure, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Mogon – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Premium Camera FREE (Reg. $11)
- Dream Town Island $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Pocket Academy 3 $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Jumbo Airport Story $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Zoo Park Story $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Cafe Master Story $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Burger Bistro Story $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- The Wild Case Adventure (Full) $1.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Lanternium $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Rotaeno $2 (Reg. $3)
- Lost Echo $3 (Reg. $4)
More Android game and app deals still live
- Word Master PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- StarLink 2: Constellation FREE (Reg. $1)
- Perfect Moon FREE (Reg. $1)
- Sweetbo – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Galaxy Trucker $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Through the Ages $4.50 (Reg. $9)
- The Quest $4 (Reg. $8)
- The Quest-Isles of Ice & Fire $2 (Reg. $4)
- Ailment: dead standoff Premium $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- YoWindow Weather – Unlimited $6 (Reg. $10)
- Inbetween Land (Full) $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Vodobanka Pro $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Achikaps Pro $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Bleentoro Pro $1 (Reg. $2.50)
Pocket Academy 3 features:
Your favorite dream school simulator is back and better than ever! Introducing: The super fun school festival!
Build facilities and create a great school environment. Set up classrooms, a cafeteria…and a counseling room! (A little nerve-wracking for students to get called in there!)
Place compatible facilities together to create popular spots which will make your school really stand out. As the school’s popularity and rep go up, enrollment applications will flood in.
Once you get the hang of things, hold a school festival, complete with fun activities for all!
