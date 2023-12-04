Android game and app deals: Pocket Academy 3, The Wild Case, and more

Justin Kahn
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 and this offer on the Google Pixel 8 Pro as well as the Google Pixel Watch 2, but for now we are talking apps. Today’s highlights include titles like Dream Town Island, Pocket Academy 3, Jumbo Airport Story, Rotaeno, The Wild Case Adventure, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Pocket Academy 3 features:

Your favorite dream school simulator is back and better than ever! Introducing: The super fun school festival!

Build facilities and create a great school environment. Set up classrooms, a cafeteria…and a counseling room! (A little nerve-wracking for students to get called in there!)

Place compatible facilities together to create popular spots which will make your school really stand out. As the school’s popularity and rep go up, enrollment applications will flood in.

Once you get the hang of things, hold a school festival, complete with fun activities for all!

