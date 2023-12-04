Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: SimCity Complete, Star Wars KOTOR, and more

Monday morning’s collection of the best Mac and iOS apps is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Alongside the App Store offers, we are also tracking deals on Apple’s new 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro alongside the official iPhone 15 cases from $34 and Apple Watch Ultra, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight titles include Evoland 2, Messiahs, Star Wars: KOTOR, SimCity: Complete Edition, Borderlands 2, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Red Panda Sticker Fun: FREE (Reg. $0.50)

iOS Universal: Medieval Rabbit Stickers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Messiahs: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Access Code Zero: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Choice of Life Middle Ages: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Paper Chaser’s: $2 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Civilization VI: $30 (Reg. $60)

Mac: SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: SimCity: Complete Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Borderlands 2: $10 (Reg. $20)

More iOS app and game deals still live

iOS Universal: Kindergarten Preschool Games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute TV Workout: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $5 (Reg. $10)

iPhone: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Galaxy Trucker: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: How the Grinch Stole Christmas: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dark Mist: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RPG Asdivine Saga: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Zoo Park Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Taskmator – TaskPaper Client: $3 (Reg. $5)

SimCity Complete Edition features:

Create the city you desire and make choices that will shape your city and the Sims in it. Focus on industry, or consumerism and your economy will soar – but at the expense of your Sims’ health as pollution spreads. Implement green technology and improve your Sims’ lives while risking higher taxes and unemployment. The choice is yours.

