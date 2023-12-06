Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Street Kart, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, more

Your mid-week collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready to go down below. Alongside today’s App Store offers, we are also tracking deals on Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro at better than Black Friday pricing as well as our first look at the new ButterFly portable 15W MagSafe and Apple Watch fast charger from Twelve South. But for now we are turning our attention to the apps including titles like Eden – World Builder, RGB Keyboard, NotifiNote: Notification Notes, Street Kart, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Eden – World Builder: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Navigate to Photo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Street Kart #1 Go Kart Game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Paranormal Inc.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: How the Grinch Stole Christmas: $1 (Reg. $4)

Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Survivor $33 today only, Mario Odyssey $40, more

More iOS app and game deals still live

iOS Universal: ScheduleNote – Photo calendar: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Exif Viewer – Photo Metadata: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LEGO Bricktales: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Rotaeno: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Calendar 366: Events & Tasks: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Magnet: $5 (Reg. $10)

Street Kart features:

The best kart racing mobile sim ever made. The most competitive racing game on iOS. Strategy & Skill. Close racing in week-long championships. Great ratings and reviews. Race an inch from the track at speeds up to 80 mph (125 kph). 4 Tiers of Weekly Championships. No. 1 paid racing game over 100 countries! (App Annie). Best of 2020/21/22! No.1 Sim Racer now with Esports. Download Now.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!