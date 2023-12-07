Anker Nano iPhone 15 accessories on sale: USB-C power banks, chargers, more from $11

Anker’s new lineup of Nano iPhone charging accessories is on sale today at Amazon. After just launching earlier in the fall, all five additions to the collection are going on sale. Whether you’re just looking for an everyday carry refresh or want to grab a stocking stuffer for the techy on your list, these are some of the best prices yet if not sitting right at all-time lows. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A favorite has the first chance to save on the new Anker Nano 10,000mAh Power Bank landing at $39.99 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Down from $50, this is $10 off and matching the best price ever for only the second time. Head below for more from $11.

An essential part of my everyday carry since I reviewed it back in October, the new Anker Nano Power Bank is easily one of the best iPhone 15 portable chargers around right now. It comes with a 10,000mAh battery and most notably sports a built-in USB-C cable that can dish out 30W speeds right to your smartphone. There’s also a USB-C and USB-A slot on the side to take advantage of charging up other gear, with a display to show off current charging rates and remaining battery life.

The rest of the new Anker Nano charging lineup is also on sale today. Alongside just being based around USB-C to pair with your new iPhone 15, one of the hallmarks of the collection are all the fun colors that the new accessories come in. We break down what to expect a bit more in our launch coverage.

Anker’s new Nano chargers on sale

Anker Nano 10,000mAh Power Bank features:

Experience hassle-free power on the go with the built-in USB-C cable, providing seamless charging in a compact form factor measuring 4.09 × 2.06 × 1.02 inches. Embrace rapid charging and recharging with the 30W two-way fast charging cable. Seamlessly recharge the power bank to 50% in just 45 minutes and charge your iPhone 14 to 50% within 30 minutes. Stay powered up wherever you go with our eco-friendly 10,000mAh power bank.

