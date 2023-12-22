Save $90 for today only on Ninja’s DualBrew PRO coffee maker with frother at $160

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Ninja CFP305 DualBrew PRO 12-Cup Specialty Coffee System at $159.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is a sizable $90 in savings and the lowest price we can find outside of this Amazon refurbished listing at $140. You will find some of the older and less feature-rich DualBrew PRO models on Amazon starting at $125, but those models can’t quite keep up with the notable deal here today on the CFP305. This one features a versatile brewing setup with the ability to take care of K-Cup coffee pods, your favorite ground beans, or brew an entire carafe-full on demand. Joining Ninja’s “Classic, Rich, Over Ice, and Specialty” brew styles, it also includes a fold-away frother system “to create cappuccinos and lattes or dispense hot water from the independent hot water system to make tea or soup.” Head below for more details.

If you don’t need something quite as versatile, Ninja’s Pods and Grounds coffee maker is a notable lower-priced alternative. In fact, it is still sitting at one of the best prices we have ever tracked, coming within a few bucks of the Black Friday all-time low, at $75 shipped via Amazon. Scope out the details on this modern single-serve machine right here.

Elsewhere in kitchen and cooking deals, Amazon’s latest holiday KitchenAid sale is still in full swing with up to 30% off a wide range of gear from the brand. Pricing starts from $30 shipped and includes everything from coffee grinders and mixers to blenders, kettles, and more. All of the details you need on these offers are waiting in our previous coverage and be sure to swing by our home goods hub for more.

Ninja DualBrew PRO Coffee Maker features:

The Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System delivers Classic, Rich, Over Ice, and Specialty brews from your favorite coffee grounds or coffee pods. Customize your brew with 9 grounds sizes from single serve to carafe and 4 pod sizes from 6 to 12 oz. Use the fold-away frother to create cappuccinos and lattes or dispense hot water from the independent hot water system to make tea or soup.

