LEGO will officially celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars sets – here’s our first look at the logo

Last fall, 9to5Toys reported that 2024 would see the LEGO Group celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars sets. Today, we have more official confirmation it’s happening, as the logo for the upcoming festivities has been revealed. Or better yet, leaked. Here’s everything we know so far about the celebration.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

We have official confirmation that the 25th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars will actually be celebrated by the company. The acknowledgment comes from a first look at the logo that will be included on select sets throughout 2024. It isn’t clear right now as to whether there will be just a single wave of kits that get this special treatment, or if every set during a certain time frame will be adorned with the seal.

The former seems a bit more realistic, given that we’ve already had a pair of sets from the theme hit store shelves without any kind of mention or marker of the anniversary. It also would lineup with the last time the LEGO Group celebrated its lineup of creations from a galaxy far, far away. The 20th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars was back in 2019, which was signified with a single batch of creations that looked to recreate iconic kits from the past.

Things are going to be a little different for 2024 and the 25th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars. We just wrote up a report to start the year detailing every LEGO Star Wars set releasing in 2024, and none of these are exactly remakes. Instead, the approach seems to be just slapping some branding on sets that are already coming out to celebrate. Some might point to the uncertainty of the summer lineup and say that those are going to be the core kits from the celebration, but we do know some of the builds that will be getting the special treatment.

Alongside just throwing the 25th anniversary logo on the box and calling it a day, the LEGO Group will be including some extra Star Wars minifigures in each kit. These characters will be largely unrelated to the actual model, and will just be a way to include some figures that otherwise wouldn’t see the light of day. We previously reported on what to expect from these extras, and the news hasn’t changed all too much since.

The fan-favorite Sith, Darth Malak, will make the cut in the upcoming new buildable R2-D2 set (75379), while the Tantive IV Hallway (75387) set will include Clone ARC Trooper Fives. Both of those kits will release in March, meaning that this seems like the month that the anniversary kits will make their debut. There’s also going to be some other minifigures included amongst other sets in 2024 – we just don’t know which as of now.

All of that is to say that the 25th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars hasn’t been forgotten. We’ll have much more to report as the year marches on, and hopefully it won’t be long until an official announcement of the theme arrives. Other LEGO sets for March 2024 have been revealed, and so it should only be a matter of time before the same is true for these celebratory sets.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!