Android game and app deals: Templar Battleforce RPG, House of Da Vinci 2, more

Thursday afternoon has arrived and that means it’s time to gather all of today’s Android game and app deals. Just be sure to scope out today’s deals on Motorola’s razr+ folding smartphone as well as this special pre-sale promotion on the new Galaxy S24 smartphone, but for now it’s all about the apps. Today’s highlights include Templar Battleforce RPG, The House of Da Vinci 2, Dwarf Journey, Point, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android app deals still live:

Templar Battleforce features:

Templar Battleforce is an addictive mix of strategic combat and army building with the precision gameplay of RPGs. Piloting the Leviathan battle mechs, your mighty Templars will face hordes of terrifying xenos, rogue human factions, and the ancient Narvidian threat. Slash and blast your way across a deep and deadly sci-fi universe — waging war with cunning Scouts, righteous Soldiers, flamethrowing Hydras, specialized Engineers, deadly Sentry Turrets, and the indomitable Berserks. Create your own custom Battleforce by recruiting an array of Templar specialists — and deploy distinct strategies for your fireteams. Lead your forces in tactical scenarios that challenge both novice and veteran alike. Put your best strategies to the test and see if you can snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in this futuristic turn-based wargame.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!