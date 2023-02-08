LEGO announces Nightmare Before Christmas and London Telephone Box as upcoming Ideas kits

Announcing the results of 2022’s LEGO Ideas campaigns, today we’re getting a first look at two new creations from the fan-driven community. Likely not launching until next year, builders can look forward to an upcoming LEGO Nightmare Before Christmas set alongside a red London Telephone Box kit.

Two new LEGO Ideas sets on the horizon!

After seeing the new LEGO Ideas A-Frame Cabin just launch at the start of the month, the team behind the crowd-funded LEGO site is back to announce two new upcoming models. Arriving as the results of the latest review round, which included builds that hit 10,000 supporters between May and September of 2022, there were a grand total of 51 creations on the chopping block. Now whittling that number down to just two, we’re looking at a pair of models which have been confirmed as the latest LEGO Ideas sets.

First up, the LEGO Ideas team will be journeying across the pond to showcase an upcoming Red London Telephone Box. The build really needs no introduction, as the signature red design speaks for itself. Coming from Fan Designer John Cramp (aka Bricked1980) who was actually born and raised in Great Britain, you can see their inspiration show through in the final display-worthy model.

It’s quite a neat build just from the model that was submitted to the Ideas team, though we’ll likely have to wait until 2024 to see just how the final creation stacks up. There’s quite the backlog of other LEGO Ideas models right now, and so don’t get your hopes up that we’ll see the London Telephone Box anytime soon. Let alone the other model that made it through the latest review round, either.

Even more exciting, the LEGO Ideas team is taking today as a chance to showcase its upcoming The Nightmare Before Christmas model. With the 100th anniversary of Disney on the mind for many builders as we wait to see just exactly what the LEGO Group has in store for the celebration, today can confirm that there is one of its more iconic properties as of late getting the brick-built treatment.

Thanks to Fan Designer Simon Scott (aka Tvrulesmylife), the Tim Burton film is getting in on the LEGO action, bringing Jack Skellington and Sally into minifigure form. The current model showcases a fairly large cemetery complete with that signature spiral hill and some other ghastly inclusions. I can really see the LEGO Group taking their liberties with the fan-submitted model and mixing up the build that will inevitably hit store shelves, much like we saw with last year’s Sonic the Hedgehog kit.

Pricing on either of the upcoming LEGO Ideas creations has of course not been revealed yet, either. We’ll be updating you on these kits as more news comes out over the next year, and our LEGO Ideas guide is the place to stay locked to for all other announcements from that side of the catalog.

