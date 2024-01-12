Second-ever discount lands on new Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM at $285 (New low, Reg. $350)

Amazon is offering the second discount on the new Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM. This portable Bluetooth speaker just launched last fall and now sells for $284.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. It normally sells for $350, and is now dropping to a new all-time low at $65 off. This is an extra $15 below our previous mention and the only other discount which landed back in December at $300. We break down the whole experience over in our launch coverage, while also giving you a rundown below the fold.

The big selling point on the EPICBOOM is Ultimate Ears’ new adaptive EQ tech. The portable speaker can automatically tune its 4.6-inch woofer and dual high-frequency 45mm transducers to your surroundings. It then still has most of the other staples that the company is known for. There’s a familiar fabric-wrapped design that means the EPICBOOM is waterproof, with an IP67 rating that also comes backed by a floating design. It has NFC pairing to Android smartphones, and a Magic Button that can be customized for one-touch access to your favorite music.

This week at CES 2024, we also got a look at a whole lineup of other portable speakers. JBL took the wraps off its latest collection of audio gear, including new portable speakers, earbuds, and headphones which will be launching throughout 2024. We have the full breakdown on what to expect from the latest lineup over in our launch coverage.

Or you could just go with this clearance discount on the Sonos Move, which brings smart features over to a similar form-factor as the EPICBOOM.

A loud Bluetooth speaker with a woofer that delivers 94 db of big, bassy stereo and deep sounds; tap Outdoor Boost for great sound outdoors. Customize your EQ, or choose from presets like Deep Relaxation Mode, Podcast Mode or Gaming Mode—all from the BOOM app. Forget about charging; this loud waterproof Bluetooth speaker has long battery life that keeps the party going. With an IP67 rating, it withstands dust and can be submerged in 1 m of water for up to 30 minutes—bring it to the beach, pool or shower without worry.

